LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A person is unconscious after falling off of a motorcycle on westbound Highway 178 just west of Lake Isabella Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP said a 57-year-old woman fell off the rear of a motorcycle due to a possible heat stroke and suffered a major head wound. The woman was “gasping to breathe” and is being taken to Kern Medical, according to CHP.

No other information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story.