BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that overturned a vehicle along Highway 99 on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near South Union Avenue at around 10:50 a.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A vehicle traveling northbound appeared to have lost a wheel and overturned off the right-hand side of the roadway. The vehicle came to a rest on the driver’s side door. Another driver stopped to help, according to the incident page.

One person was reported partially trapped inside the vehicle. The person suffered major injuries, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The patient was able to be safely removed, according to Jonathan Drucker with the Kern County Fire Department.