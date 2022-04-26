BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person suffered major injuries after a head-on crash around 1:17 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Panama Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The person, a woman, was a passenger in an SUV where officials said the driver had a medical event before drifting into oncoming traffic. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment where officials said she is stable condition.

Both the driver of the SUV and the driver of the other car involved in the crash, both men, suffered minor injuries.

BPD officials said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at (661) 327-7111.