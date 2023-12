BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been transported to a hospital after they were reportedly shot in south Bakersfield Wednesday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A KCSO watch commander told 17 News that a person suffered a single gunshot wound after being shot on Price Street around 7 p.m. That person was taken to a hospital with an unknown extent of injury.

Deputies are still investigating this incident, according to KCSO.

This is a developing story.