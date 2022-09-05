BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was left with major injuries after a three-vehicle collision in southwest Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The department said they received the call for the collision on Stine Road between Pacheco Road and District Boulevard at 7:37 p.m.

The person with major injuries was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

At the time of posting the department said speed may be a factor and is unsure if drugs and alcohol were a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.