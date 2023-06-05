WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Wasco Sunday afternoon.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Jo Ellen Court in Wasco, just before 4 p.m., KCSO said in a news release.
Deputies found a 34-year-old man suffering from traumatic injuries on 7th Street. The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.