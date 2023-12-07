BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was rescued from a mangled vehicle that fell fifty feet down a hillside in the Kern Canyon Wednesday morning, according to Kern County Fire Department.

Rescue crews were dispatched just after 5 a.m. after receiving a call of a single vehicle that went over a hillside, falling fifty feet below the roadway, with a person out of the vehicle sitting with bystanders on the rocks below the road, KCFD said.

KCFD’s Engine 42 Captain hiked down to the patient while other officials worked to set up a rope rescue system to lower the firefighter and equipment down to the patient. Officials eventually pulled everyone up the roadway safely.

The person in the vehicle only suffered minor injuries during the rollover. No other injuries were reported.

This was the second vehicle over a hillside that the KCFD and Bakersfield Fire Department responded to within two and a half hours Wednesday.