BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police were in a standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman in east Bakersfield Sunday evening.

The standoff happened at a home on Sumner Street. Police said a woman was shot by a pellet or bb gun and was taken to the hospital.

According to a 17 News Photographer, a man came out of the home and was detained and question by officers, but was let go a short time later.

The woman’s conditions was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.