BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is left with major injuries after they were found on fire on North Chester Avenue Friday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies and firefighters were dispatched to an area on North Chester Avenue near China Grade Loop at around 7:50 p.m. for a report of a person down and on fire.

The fire was put out with a fire extinguished by bystanders.

The person on fire was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, according to KCSO. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

This is a developing story.