1 person suffers 3rd degree burns in So. Bakersfield apartment fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person was hospitalized with third-degree burns after an apartment fire Sunday morning in South Bakersfield.

Just before 11 a.m. city firefighters were called to the apartment in the 3000 block of Wilson Road for a report of an apartment on fire.

Sprinklers inside the apartment extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived, but inside the apartment, they found a person suffering from third degree burns to about 15 to 20 percent of their body.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Perry said the fire was limited to one apartment and no other units were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.