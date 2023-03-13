BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield that left one man injured, according to the office.

KCSO deputies responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday night on Monet Court near Highway 58.

Deputies said the victim, a 19-year-old Arvin man, was shot several times in the chest and was transported to a hospital. The man is listed in critical condition.

It is unknown if officials have a possible suspect or if anyone else was arrested or injured.

This is a developing story.