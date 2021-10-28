1 person seriously injured in Hwy 178 crash at mouth of the canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon along Highway 178 near the mouth of the canyon.

The collision was reported just after 2:15 p.m., just east of the mouth of the canyon on Highway 178. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a red truck went over the side of the road. One person inside suffered moderate to major injuries, Bakersfield police said.

Traffic is slow in the area. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the collision.