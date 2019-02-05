1 person listed as stable following stabbing in East Bakersfield Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that wounded one person in East Bakersfield Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday. Officers were called to East Brundage Lane and Clyde Street for a report of a robbery and stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a person with what were described as moderate wounds. The person was taken to a local hospital and is listed as stable.

Police did not release more information about the victim or possible suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.