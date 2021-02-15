Motorist injured after fall from checking collision damage on Ashe Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say an elderly woman was injured after she slipped and fell on some auto fluid as she checked the damage to her vehicle from a collision with another vehicle Monday night on Ashe Road.

Police said the collision happened an Ashe Road just south of Harris Road just after 9:50 p.m. According to police the driver of a silver minivan, an elderly woman, tried making a turn but the minivan became disabled in a center median. Bakersfield police Lt. Jason Townsend said the woman did not keep her headlights on or turn on emergency lights after the vehicle became disabled.

A red Acura SUV then collided with the disabled minivan. According to police, the driver of the minivan got out of her vehicle to check to damage, but slipped and hit her head on the median. She suffered moderate injuries.

The department said the Acura appeared to be an unsold vehicle from a nearby dealer.

No other injuries were reported.