BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit ended on Willow Tree Drive Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sergeant Andrew Tipton with the police department to 17 News an officer attempted to stop a vehicle and it turned into a pursuit that ended on Willow Tree Drive near Lynhurst Court.

Tipton said the person possibly barricaded themself at a residence on Willow Tree Drive.

The person is in police custody, according to BPD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.