Pedestrian killed by driver possibly involved in street race: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a driver who may have been involved in a street race Wednesday night on Chester Avenue.

The collision was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Chester Avenue just south of West Columbus Street. Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said a man, believed to be in his early 40s, was struck by a driver who may have been involved a street race with another driver just before the deadly collision.

The pedestrian was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries but he was later pronounced dead.

Koerner said one of the vehicles struck the man, and both fled from the scene of the collision. The vehicle that collided with the man could possibly be a white compact model Honda or Subaru.

Officers have closed traffic in northbound and southbound lanes on Chester Avenue between West Columbus and 40th streets for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.