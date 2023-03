BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a possible robbery at a bank Monday in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Pair said an investigation is ongoing at the Bank of America at 1201 Baker St. Officers have been at the location since around 3 p.m.

One person has been detained in the incident, but no other information was immediately available. Pair said the investigation is ongoing.