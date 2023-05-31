TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after a head-on traffic collision on westbound Highway 119 Wednesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The two-vehicle crash between a white pickup and another vehicle happened on Highway’s 119 and Tupman Road, just before 5:30 a.m. One of the vehicles involved was briefly on fire, prompting CHP to shutdown traffic lanes.

Highway 119, just west of State Route 43, is closed between Tupman Road and State Route 43 while officials investigate the scene, CHP said.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the collision, the page reports.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story.