1 person critically injured after aircraft goes down in Lockwood Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire officials said one person was severely injured after their aircraft went down Wednesday afternoon in Lockwood Valley.

Emergency crews from Kern and Ventura counties were called to an area off Lockwood Valley Road south of Frazier Mountain Park Road at around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an aircraft that went down in the area.

It was not immediately clear what happened but Ventura County officials described the incident as a “crash landing.” One person suffered severe injuries and their condition was described as critical. They were the only person on board.

