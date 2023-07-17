BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of two victims in a deadly crash on southbound Interstate 5 that happened on June 25.

KCSO has identified the first victim as 82-year-old William Arnold Villocino of Upland. The second victim’s identity is being withheld until the family is located.

According to officials, Villocino was operating a vehicle that struck a male pedestrian, went off the roadway, and crashed into an embankment. Both Villocino and the pedestrian were pronounced dead on scene.

According to KCSO, a postmortem examination concluded that Villocino died of blunt injuries, and that the pedestrian died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

The manner of death for both victims has been ruled as an accident, KCSO said.