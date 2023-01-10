BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead and one is hospitalized after a collision in south Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The police department said officers were called to South Mount Vernon Avenue near East Belle Terrace around 5:44 p.m. for a major injury traffic collision.

At the scene, officers found an adult male suffering moderate injuries and one adult male suffering major injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD. The injured driver was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation showed the vehicle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the other vehicle, according to BPD.

The department said speed was a factor and intoxication is pending the toxicology results.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.