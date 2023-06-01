BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A BPD cruiser and vehicle collided on Panama Lane Thursday afternoon leaving the driver with minor injury and officer with a complaint of pain, according to police.

The BPD cruiser was traveling on eastbound Panama Lane when a passenger vehicle made a southbound turn onto Hammond Way from Panama Lane in front of the patrol vehicle and collided at around 1:52 p.m, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The driver of the red vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injury, according to BPD.

Police say, alcohol, drugs and speed are not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.