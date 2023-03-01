BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One male is left with “moderate to major injuries,” after a shooting on South Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to South Chester Avenue for a victim of a gunshot wound at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police officials said the victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

An investigation showed that the victim was taken to Altus Street where the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched and there the victim told deputies the shooting happened on South Chester Avenue, according to police. The police department was then dispatched.

It is not immediately clear how the victim was taken from South Chester Avenue to Altus Street or the male victim’s age.

This is a developing story.