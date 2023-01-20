BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said.

The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. She was taken to a hospital.

Police were dispatched to the crash scene at Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way just after midnight, according to the release. An investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.