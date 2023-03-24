BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after driving her vehicle over the Panorama Bluffs in northeast Bakersfield Thursday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle collision at Panorama Drive and Alfred Harrell Highway just before midnight. When BPD arrived they found a Kia sedan on the slope of the Bluffs.

Officials said the woman was driving northbound on Mount Vernon Avenue when she drove through an intersection at Panorama Drive and left the roadway, sending the car tumbling down the hillside.

The woman was the only occupant of the Kia and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, BPD said.

A witness to the deadly collision remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Speed and alcohol do appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, according to BPD.

The identity of the woman will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.