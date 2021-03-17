1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a collision in southwest Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Panama Lane and Stine Road after receiving reports of an injury collision. The department said a man had suffered major injuries from the collision and died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to BPD.

The department said speed contributed to the collision, which is still under investigation.

