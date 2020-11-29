1 killed, 1 seriously injured in collision on Panama Lane east of Highway 43

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed and another seriously injured in a collision on Panama Lane just east of Highway 43 early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 2:49 a.m., officers were sent to the area after receiving reports of a collision. Officers learned that a 19-year-old Bakersfield man was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla westbound on Panama Lane when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and overturned within the eastbound lane.

The department said a 21-year-old man was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry in the eastbound lane of Panama Lane at an unknown speed and collided with the Corolla while the driver was still inside the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.