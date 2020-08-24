1 killed, 1 injured in collision with tractor trailer on Hwy. 99 near Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a collision near the Grapevine late Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 11 p.m., it received a call of a collision involving a 2007 Mercedes CLK and a tractor trailer on southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 166. A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 42-year-old woman was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

The CHP said that the man, who was driving the Mercedes without a seatbelt, pulled onto the right shoulder on southbound Highway 99 before abruptly accelerating to the left and into the path of the tractor trailer.

The Mercedes came to a stop in the center median while the tractor trailer was stopped in two of the southbound lanes, according to the department.

All lanes on southbound Highway 99 were closed at around 11:25 p.m. and were reopened by around 3:30 a.m.

The CHP said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.