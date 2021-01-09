1 killed, 1 injured after being struck by vehicle in Bank of America parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:17 a.m., it received a call about pedestrians being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Bank of America on Oswell Street near Auburn Street. The department said the victims were in line waiting to use the ATM machine when they were struck by a pickup truck attempting to park in the lot.

The woman suffered major injuries while the man had minor to moderate injuries, according to BPD. Both were taken to an area hospital, where the woman later died.

The department said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs did not factor into the accident.