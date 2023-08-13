WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — One person is in the hospital following a crash near Wasco, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

According to Battalion Chief Marcus Rodriguez, the crash was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Saturday about two miles northwest of Pond and Rowlee Roads. The crash was identified as an off-highway vehicle accident.

The victim was assessed by emergency crews and a helicopter was requested to airlift the victim due to the rural location of the crash, Chief Rodriguez said.

The victim was transported to Kern Medical’s Trauma Center, according to Chief Rodriguez. The current state of the victim is unknown.