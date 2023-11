BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is injured after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in east Bakersfield on Pioneer Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. on Pioneer Drive near Morning Drive.

The extent of injuries is not immediately clear.

17 News has contacted the California Highway Patrol for more information.

Check back for updates.