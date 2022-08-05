BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning.

BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to shelter in place while officials said BPD crisis negotiators tried to safely resolve the incident for over an hour.

Just before 5 a.m., the man shot himself, according to officers. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.