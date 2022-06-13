BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is in custody after a brief police chase ended in an exchange of gunfire in south Bakersfield Monday morning.

A chase involving the Bakersfield Police Department ended on Betty Street south of Panama Lane.

According to BPD officials, a suspect was pursued after brandishing a firearm at a Fastrip gas station on Panama Lane. Officials said the suspect got out of their vehicle on Lowry street, fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with officers.

The suspect was later located hiding underneath a vehicle on Betty Street.

Neither officers nor the suspect was struck by gunfire or sustained any other injuries, according to BPD officials. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. His firearm was recovered at the scene.

Robbery/homicide detectives and internal affairs detectives are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.