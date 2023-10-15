BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been hospitalized after being struck in a hit-and-run collision in east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers said they were dispatched at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 to the area of Kentucky Street and Alta Vista Drive regarding an injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. BPD said officers located an adult male bicyclist down in the roadway suffering from major injuries upon arrival.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, BPD said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was riding west on Kentucky Street

when he was struck by the involved vehicle, which was also traveling west on Kentucky

Street. After colliding with the bicyclist, the involved vehicle fled the scene, according to BPD.

Officers said it is unknown whether alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.