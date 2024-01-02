BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was freed from a stolen SUV that crashed into an electrical box on Hageman Road, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at Hageman Road and Patton Way at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police officials. A white SUV hit an electrical box, pinning the driver inside.

Kern County Fire crews helped release the driver, who suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police said the SUV was reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing.