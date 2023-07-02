BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body has been found following a search and rescue mission in the Kern River, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report of a 27-year-old male that had gone missing in the Kern River near Keyesville Road and Pearl Harbor Drive in Lake Isabella at around 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, according to KCSO.

Kern Valley Deputies and Kern Valley Search and Rescue responded to the area. Swift Water Rescue Teams were deployed, and the man was found dead in the river near Sandy Flat Campground, KCSO said.

According to KCSO, the Kern County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.