RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department battled a vicious duplex fire in Ridgecrest on Friday, Capt. Andrew Freeborn announced.

According to Freeborn, KCFD received multiple calls Friday, Dec. 1 reporting flames and smoke from a duplex located in the 300 block of N. Gold Canyon Drive.

While en route, firefighters confirmed smoke and flames were seen from a distance. Upon arrival, Ridgecrest Police had roads closed to non-emergency thru traffic, Freeborn explained.

Massive flames and smoke were coming from the rear of the structure extending toward the front of the house and enclosed carport, according to Freeborn. Firefighters stretched a hoseline to the front of the structure and carport to protect an RV in the driveway.

Freeborn said a verbal all clear for one unit involved was received from Ridgecrest Police and they were able to evacuate the occupant of the attached duplex at the direction of the Incident Commander.

Firefighters say they contended with excessive personal belongings in the backyard, consisting of multiple sheds, RV, books, clothing and equipment. To overcome this barrier, firefighters say they also made access and worked from the alley.

The firefight continued at the front of the property, as firefighters worked to knockdown the carport fire and enter the structure, though a massive collection of personal property, this time in the home and carport, made forward progress difficult. Firefighters fought their way in, eventually completing victim searches and extinguishing the fire, Freeborn said.

The department reported a value loss of $65,000 due to the fire.

No injuries were reported on scene by civilians or fire personnel. The cause of this fire is under investigation.