BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Highway 58 near Oswell Street Monday morning left a man dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 6:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to reports of a major injury crash involving a Honda that happened sometime during the hours of darkness but had just been discovered, according to CHP.

CHP reported that for unknown reasons, the driver of the Honda, a 44-year-old Bakersfield resident, lost control of the car while using the westbound onramp of Highway 58 west of Oswell Street. The car slid off the road down an embankment and overturned, according to CHP.

CHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP said it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.