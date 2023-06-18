BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver was hospitalized for treatment after a colliding with a police patrol vehicle Sunday in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials.

The crash was reported Sunday at around 12:43 p.m. on New Stine Road near Sundale Avenue.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a police officer was driving their patrol vehicle northbound on New Stine Road when another vehicle made an unsafe lane change crashing into the police vehicle.

The collision caused damage to the police vehicle’s front right side. A spokesperson said the officer and an arrestee were not injured in the collision. The other driver was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.