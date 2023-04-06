BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Fires in vacant and abandoned buildings continue to be a serious problem here in Bakersfield and now – just Thursday morning – another fire of that type has resulted in a fatality.

Arson fires in vacant buildings continue to hover in the epidemic range with fires of a suspicious nature in empty or otherwise abandoned structures happening about twice per week – and that’s just within the city limits.

It happened again early Thursday morning at an empty house on California Avenue – and this time someone died.

Fire Bakersfield fire officials said 23 firefighters were called to a blaze in the city’s Oleander district at 2825 California Ave. just east of Oak Street – and the single-story, single-family house must have looked familiar when they got there.

There’d been an arson fire at that same location before. This time, though, an unidentified individual was inside, dead.

The property was up for auction last month as part of a city-sponsored tax-default sale – and KGET’s Mikhala Armstrong was there, when an unidentified man, possibly unnerved by the presence of TV cameras, crawled out of a front window and walked away.

Arson fires are literally a daily occurrence in Bakersfield and when it comes to fires in empty buildings the problem is persistent.

In 2021 the city fire department’s arson unit investigated 720 fires, of which 83 involved vacant buildings.

In 2022 city fire Investigated 626 fires, 151 of which were in vacant buildings. As of March 24th of this year, city arson investigators had already investigated 133 fires, including 30 in vacant buildings.

That puts the city fire department on track for 584 arson fire investigations and 102 vacant building arsons in 2023.

And now, a death as a result of what is likely another arson fire, another vacant building.