BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lanes along State Route 99 have been reopened following a collision on Tuesday between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to CHP.

At around 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident on State Route 99 south of Rosedale Highway.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Deputies say the driver of the Subaru was traveling northbound on State Route 99, south of Rosedale Highway, in the #2 lane exit lane at around 50 miles per hour. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian walked into northbound State Route 99 traffic lanes, directly in the path of the Subaru and struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene for emergency personnel. No other injuries were reported.

Northbound State Route 99 #2 exit lane to Rosedale Highway was closed at the location of the crash for two hours for investigation.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

This crash is still under investigation.