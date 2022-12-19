BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near Weldon, Calif.

Around 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Route 178 east of Patterson Lane, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies say Glenda Williams, 73, of Onyx, was driving a 2007 Saturn eastbound on Highway 178 around 60 miles per hour. At that time, a 39-year-old woman pedestrian wearing dark clothing, was walking in traffic lanes on eastbound Highway 178, just east of Patterson Lane, according to officials.

Williams did not see the pedestrian walking in the roadway and struck the woman. Williams continued traveling eastbound and fled the scene, CHP said.

Williams was contacted by CHP the following morning at her residence, but was not arrested.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.