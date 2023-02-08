BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Union Avenue at Adams Street, around 6:48 p.m. and investigated the incident.

Officials said a man driving a 1998 Dodge Ram truck was driving northbound on South Union Avenue at approximately 40 miles per hour. As the truck approached the intersection at Adams Street, for an unknown reason the woman dressed in dark clothing crossed northbound lanes directly into the path of the Dodge Ram.

The Dodge then struck the pedestrian and came to a rest near the east road edge, the release said.

The woman was declared deceased at the scene. Officials said the pedestrian was 35-years-old, her identity will be released at a later time.

The 26-year-old driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP’s investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The second lane of northbound South Union Avenue at Adams Street was temporarily closed for one and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.