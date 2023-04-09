BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a car collided with a power line on 7th Standard Road in the Buttonwillow area Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

At about 4:30 p.m., a yellow Nissan collided with the power line, which set the victim and their car on fire, according to the CHP page.

Upon a check by Kern County fire department officials at the scene, the victim had no pulse and was declared dead, the CHP page says.

The Kern County Sheriff’s coroner will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

