BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman is dead after running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle early Thursday morning near McFarland, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers said a 69-year-old Bakersfield woman was behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav 4, traveling northbound on Driver Road at an unknown speed, just before 6 a.m. As she approached the intersection at Sherwood Avenue, the woman failed to yield at the stop sign.

At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Sherwood Avenue at 65 miles per hour. The Toyota entered the intersection directly into the path of the Chevrolet. Unable to break, both vehicles collided at the intersection, according to CHP.

The woman in the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 51-year-old man driving the Chevrolet was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

CHP’s investigation is ongoing.