1 dead in Stockdale Highway collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died of her injuries following a crash on Stockdale Highway Friday evening in Southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Bakersfield police said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection at Stockdale Highway and Montclair Street. Police said a driver ran a red arrow light turning northbound onto Montclair Street and collided with another vehicle traveling westbound on Stockdale Highway.

The passengers in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment, but one woman traveling in the vehicle heading westbound on Stockdale Highway later died of her injuries.

The department said alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the collision. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.