BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash involving a pickup truck and two motorcycles in northwest Bakersfield.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jet Way and Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield police said.

Video from the scene shows a Nissan truck with front-end damage and two motorcycles blocking eastbound lanes of Rosedale Highway. One body was seen in the roadway covered by a yellow tarp. The extent of other injuries was not known.

Traffic is backed up on east and westbound lanes of Rosedale Highway. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.