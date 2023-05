BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 5 just north of Stockdale Highway.

According to CHP Traffic Incident Information page, a red vehicle rolled over and landed in the center divider of northbound I-5 traffic lanes. The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m.

CHP are investigating and the coroner is on the scene.

This is a developing story.