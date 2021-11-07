1 dead in rollover crash in north Bakersfield: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a rollover crash that killed one person Sunday night in north Bakersfield near Rio Mirada Drive.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Rio Mirada Drive near the Kern County Water Agency. A woman was reported to have been ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle landed on top of her, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.