BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road.

The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was drivingthe Ford F-250 and was preparing to turn left onto Junction Road from China Grade Loop.

An yet unidentified man riding a 2002 Harley Davidson was traveling behind Wolfe when the motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines and tried to pass the Ford on the left, colliding with the Ford truck, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office will release the motorcyclist’s identity at a later time.

Wolfe sustained minor injuries from the collision.

California Highway Patrol officials said they are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.